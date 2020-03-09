Horse rider killed in Victorian crash

A stablehand employed by Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O’Brien has died while riding after being involved in a car crash in southern Victoria.

Police said the male rider was killed after his horse was hit by a car on 13th Beach Road at Connewarre near Barwon Heads about 6.45am on Monday.

Police said the rider, believed to be in his early 30’s, died at the scene on the Bellarine Peninsula while the horse suffered minor injuries.

The ABC reported a spokesman for the stable said they were “devastated”.

The Geelong Advertiser reported the man was a stablehand employed by Danny O’Brien.

According to the Danny O’Brien Racing website, the 13th Beach Training Facility is a 64 hectare private training complex with sand and turf trains and located 2km from 13th Beach and “which is specifically-zoned a horse beach”.

The driver of the car also suffered minor injuries.

Worksafe is attending the scene and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The latest fatality in Victoria over the Labour Day long weekend comes after two men and a woman were killed on Sunday when a tree fell on to their car in the Dandenong Ranges at Kallista, east of Melbourne.

The large gumtree came down on the moving car and pushed it down a steep embankment.

More to come.

-with AAP