A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria.

The state’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed a man in his 30s became unwell on Sunday after returning from Iran on February 26.

The diagnosis came after a man went to an emergency department following a conversation with a nurse on call.

His positive test result confirmed late on Tuesday.

He has been in self-isolation at home after being told by the nurse and hospital that he may have the condition and has since reported being almost symptom-free.

Ms Mikakos noted the development highlights how young people are able to recover from the condition at home in a relatively quick period of time.

Victoria is yet to have a case of local transmission of the virus.

The minister has also echoed Premier Daniel Andrews’ sentiment on Tuesday that people don’t need to stockpile goods amid fears over the virus.

“We want people to go about living their lives normally. There’s no harm in preparing should you become unwell at some stage… but there’s no need to have months worth of toilet paper and other consumables at home,” she told reporters.

-with AAP