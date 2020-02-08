Political powerbroker found dead as child-sex charges become public

Former Labor lobbyist Andres Puig has been found dead in his luxury East Melbourne home just hours after he learned a newspaper planned to publish a story revealing he was facing child sex charges.

The former Labor high-flyer and influential political lobbyist was listed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 16, according to The Australian newspaper.

According to police, the 44-year-old was charged with ‘enter agreement for child sex services’ and ‘produce and possess child pornography’. The charges relate to alleged offences in 2019.

In a statement to The New Daily, Victoria Police confirmed that a 44-year-old man was found dead at 6.30 pm on Friday night, but did not confirm his name.

“Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a man in East Melbourne on Friday night,” a spokeswoman said.

“The man was located deceased in his Powlett Street home shortly before 6.30pm.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Former colleagues told The New Daily that police were called to his home after he became distressed by the newspaper story.

A former ­assistant state secretary of the Victorian ALP, he was recently charged by Footscray police.

Shortly before his death, a Victoria Police spokesman said: “The charges ­relate to alleged offences in 2019. The man has been bailed and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court.”

After leaving the ALP, Mr Puig helped build Civic Group but he appears to have cut ties with the group in October 2019.

The Australian newspaper’s report quoted a source as saying this was linked to the investigation.

“There’s no coincidence he disappeared from public life at this time,” a source said. “It’s the same time the investigation ramped up.”

