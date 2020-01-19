First came the fires, now Victoria faces the prospect of flash floods

Bushfire-ravaged parts of Victoria could now face the possibility of flash flooding as the state is expecting its wettest two-day period in months.

Heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail are possible in eastern parts of the state including East Gippsland where fires continue to burn.

“We’re going to see some potentially flash flooding and severe thunderstorms over the next couple of days, including some damaged fire areas,” Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville warned on Sunday.

The weather bureau confirmed the state was about to be hit by downpours but the rainfall would be “hit and miss” and unlikely to put out blazes.

“Victoria is about to see its wettest two-day period in many, many months,” Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said on Sunday.

“It will also impact fire zones as well,” he said and a flood watch would be in place for eastern parts of the state from Sunday afternoon.

While rain is welcome it could be “hit and miss” with totals varying between 5mm to 15mm but “isolated falls” of 30mm to 50mm could hit certain areas, Mr Narramore said.

While rain was welcome in the state it did come with dangers.

“Unfortunately coming in this massive amount in one go, quickly does cause some risk … both in how you capture most of that … and also debris run-off and the potential for fallen trees,” the emergency services minister said.

