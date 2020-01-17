Residents in parts of Victoria’s north-east have to been told to leave after an emergency evacuation order was issued for an out-of-control bushfire threatening the Buffalo River Valley.

Emergency authorities strongly recommended residents in Buffalo Creek, Buffalo River, Merriang, Merriang South and Nug Nug leave the area immediately.

Across the state there are a further 16 fires at watch and act level.

“Fire activity is expected to significantly increase this afternoon [Friday 3.30pm] under the influence of strong and erratic wind from the south,” it advised.

“If the fire produces a convective column, there will be high potential for spotting into the Buffalo Valley from this afternoon.”

It is strongly recommended that you Evacuate Now if you are located in Buffalo Creek, Buffalo River, Merriang, Merriang South, Nug Nug. There is a bushfire on the north west side of Mt Buffalo that is threatening the Buffalo River Valley. More details at https://t.co/FSQRfUial8 pic.twitter.com/vh9LBVphUA — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 17, 2020

Incident controller Michael Masters told ABC Goulburn-Murray that wind speeds of up to 50km/h, combined with fire activity would increase the fire’s intensity “significantly”.

“For local residents, they would be well aware of what I’m talking about between three and four o’clock yesterday afternoon there was a really large plume development over the top of Mount Buffalo,” he said.

Mr Masters said a convection column, caused by intensely hot air moving rapidly upwards and sucking fuel up with it, would create a danger of spot fires ahead of the blaze’s front.

“The convection column can push through the inversion layer and actually lean over or be pushed over by the wind, and those pieces of burning material can drop out in front of the fire front and start new fires,” he said.

Residents leaving the emergency area were reminded to take their pets, mobile phone and charger.

“If you are away from home, do not return. If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you.”

Relief centre opens in Myrtleford

A relief centre for evacuees was open at the Myrtleford Senior Citizens Centre on Smith Street on Friday afternoon, while the Latchford Barracks in Bonegilla is full and no longer accepting people.

Mr Masters told the ABC he hoped ordering people to evacuate towards Myrtleford was “an overreaction”.

“But given the topography there and the fact that there’s only really one road in, and one road out, for those communities, it’s the safest option.”

He said it was possible wind speeds combined with spot fires could stop people reaching safety, and he was not willing to take that risk.

“And I don’t think the community would want to accept that risk either,” he said.

Rain for NSW

Meanwhile in New South Wales, up to 100mm of rain fell on drought and bushfire ravages districts Thursday and Friday.

Sydney can expect between 20mm and 50mm of rain on Saturday and showers on Sunday after the city, and most of NSW, received a welcome soaking over the past two days.

The Halls Creek near the northern NSW town of near Bingara ran with water for the first time five years, while In the upper Hunter town of Scone, video footage posted on social media showed six-month-old calves jumping through paddocks as they experienced rain for the first time.

Bundarra in northern NSW recorded 105mm in the 24 hours to 9.00am at the town’s post office, and Moree recorded 51mm — the town’s best falls since March 2017.

These guys are happy – 6 month old calves feeling #rain for the first time @ABCRural pic.twitter.com/95JoCJJvMk — Eliza Goetze (@elizagoetze) January 16, 2020

Buladelah and Boonanghi on the mid-north coast recored falls of 112mm and 126mm respectively from of 9am Thursday to 9am Friday.

The Blue Mountains town of Bilpin, which was last week at the mercy of the massive Gospers Mountain mega-blaze, received 30mm of rain over the same period.

Smoke haze to re-emerge

Senior forecaster at the Victorian Bureau of Meteorology Dean Stewart said the haze will return.

“Easterly winds over the fire grounds are likely to push that smoke back into central areas from tomorrow,” he said on Friday.

“There is a bit of uncertainty as to how bad that smoke haze will be but nevertheless at least some smoke haze in the area tomorrow and Sunday.”

So far the blazes have burnt through more than 1.5 million hectares, 387 residential homes and 602 non-residential buildings.

Five men have also died during the fires.

There are 1500 firefighters and 45 aircraft working on the blazes.

Among them are 130 international personnel and three additional contingents from the US and Canada are arriving on Saturday, Tuesday and next Friday.