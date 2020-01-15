‘I’m not a snitch’: Boxer tells murder trial he didn’t see a thing

A boxer quizzed over the fight night shooting that left a young Melbourne dad dead has told a court he was not a “snitch”.

Waleed Haddara fought on the main card the night of the Melbourne Pavilion boxing match on March 1 last year.

Craigieburn father Ben Togiai was shot and killed outside the match and two other men were wounded.

Mr Haddara told prosecutor Neill Hutton he left the change rooms after winning the fight to find his young son and did not see the body.

“Are you seriously telling this court that you don’t remember stepping over a body that had been shot,” Prosecutor Neill Hutton asked Mr Haddara.

“Even if I did remember anything, it’s not my business,” he replied.

“It’s not my problem … I’m not a snitch.”

The magistrate warned Mr Haddara if he refused to answer questions he could be in contempt of court and face charges.

Later Mr Haddara, who spent time in jail after accidentally shooting his cousin in the head, said he had seen the body on the ground.

He had come back inside the venue after trying to find his son and that’s when he saw the man laying on the floor.

“Everybody seen that body on the floor,” he said.

Earlier, Tony Mokbel’s former partner’s daughter claimed a gun was pulled on her that night.

Brittany McGuire said a “skinny” man had drawn a gun on her, but she never noticed animosity at the event in the lead-up.

“I knew exactly what was happening to myself and I freaked out

and that’s when I became practically sober,” Ms McGuire said about the incident.

She told the court she was “very drunk” the night of the shooting and had also taken prescription medication.

The 23-year-old woman was at the Melbourne Pavilion boxing event with her partner Abdullah “Abs” El Nasher. He is charged with Mr Togiai’s murder along with Osamma Allouche.

The other co-accused Mikhael Myko and Ali El Nasher are also charged over the shooting.

She told the court she was with Mikhael Myko when the “skinny looking guy” pointed the gun at them and she ran when the weapon became “stuck”.

Before the shooting broke out, Ms McGuire said she did not think there had been any animosity between the co-accused and men sitting at another table.

The hearing is expected to continue on Thursday.

– with AAP