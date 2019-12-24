Two youths have been taken into custody after a police chase from Geelong to Melbourne’s eastern suburbs that ended when their stolen car crashed and burst into flames.

Police said officers had responded to an alleged aggravated burglary in the Geelong suburb of Bell Post Hill about 4:00am, where a car was stolen.

“The BMW was monitored by the Air Wing and other police units towards the city where a short pursuit occurred,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

The car crashed into a pole and caught fire on Toorak Road, near Auburn Road, in Hawthorn about 5:30am.

Hawthorn, in Melbourne’s inner east, is about 80 kilometres from Bell Post Hill.

The charred and blackened BMW was still smoking in the hour after the crash.

Ambulance Victoria said two teenagers were assessed for minor injuries, but neither was taken to hospital.

Police said the male youths were arrested at the scene and were assisting police with their enquiries.

The busy Toorak Road was closed in both directions near the Monash Freeway as police directed traffic at the scene.

“Inbound traffic on the Monash Freeway should consider exiting the freeway earlier at Burke Road instead to avoid the closure and building delays in the area,” the Department of Transport said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-ABC