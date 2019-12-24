News State Victoria Car catches fire, hits pole after police pursuit

Car catches fire, hits pole after police pursuit

Police said the BMW was stolen from a house in Geelong. Photo: ABC News
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Two youths have been taken into custody after a police chase from Geelong to Melbourne’s eastern suburbs that ended when their stolen car crashed and burst into flames.

Police said officers had responded to an alleged aggravated burglary in the Geelong suburb of Bell Post Hill about 4:00am, where a car was stolen.

“The BMW was monitored by the Air Wing and other police units towards the city where a short pursuit occurred,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

The car crashed into a pole and caught fire on Toorak Road, near Auburn Road, in Hawthorn about 5:30am.

Hawthorn, in Melbourne’s inner east, is about 80 kilometres from Bell Post Hill.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene in Hawthorn. Photo: ABC News

The charred and blackened BMW was still smoking in the hour after the crash.

Ambulance Victoria said two teenagers were assessed for minor injuries, but neither was taken to hospital.

Police said the male youths were arrested at the scene and were assisting police with their enquiries.

The busy Toorak Road was closed in both directions near the Monash Freeway as police directed traffic at the scene.

Traffic was closed off to the area where the car had crashed. Photo: ABC News/Zalika Rizmal

“Inbound traffic on the Monash Freeway should consider exiting the freeway earlier at Burke Road instead to avoid the closure and building delays in the area,” the Department of Transport said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-ABC

Trending Now

christmas-decorations-retail
Why shopping centres bring out the Christmas cheer so early
Earth to Scott Morrison! Michael Pascoe gives the PM a dose of reality after Hawaii
Iconic Aussie brand set for return after Chevron scraps Caltex licence
Death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi case called a ‘mockery’ of justice
Second Test: Chastened James Pattinson won’t tone down his aggression
Jack Black Kevin Hart Dwayne Johnson Karen Gillan
Boxing Day movies: Your guide to films for the whole family