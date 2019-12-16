A man has been charged with the murder of Sarah Gatt, whose body was found in the bathtub of her unit in Melbourne’s inner west almost two years ago.

Homicide squad detectives yesterday charged a 52-year-old Thomastown man with one count of murder.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

Ms Gatt’s body was found in her unit in Lambeth Street, Kensington, on January 3, 2018, when police smelled a bad odour while visiting the street for an unrelated matter.

Police last year said they believed Ms Gatt had been attacked in April 2017, and her body had been in the home for more than eight months.

In March last year, investigators said they believed someone was living at the property “on and off” when Ms Gatt’s body was found.

They said efforts had been made to hide the body in the unit and make out that she was still alive.

Ms Gatt, 40, had four children, but none of them were living with her when she died.