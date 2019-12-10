Turncoat gangland lawyer Nicola Gobbo says she and her two children have been abandoned overseas and she fears Victoria Police will kill her.

The woman whose betrayal of her criminal clients sparked a royal commission into police informants has so far evaded speaking to the inquiry, her lawyers saying she is too unwell.

But she has talked to ABC’s 7.30 program from a secret international location.

“Myself and my two young children are presently stranded overseas,” she has told the program.

“We are effectively stateless because we have been left in a foreign country in which we have no rights, because obviously, we’re foreigners. And we can’t obtain residency.”

Ms Gobbo says police have warned her if she returns to Australia, they will have child protection authorities remove her children from her custody for their safety.

Ms Gobbo was a registered informer three times on and off between 1996 and 2009, ratting on clients including drug kingpin Tony Mokbel and underworld killer Carl Williams.

She told the ABC “it’s a complicated story” and she has been ordered to give evidence to the royal commission in January over the phone.

“I think it’s been grossly misreported and is perhaps misunderstood,” she said of her informing.

“I have been snookered by Victoria Police.”

Ms Gobbo said she is sick, exhausted and in fear of her life from others and her “greatest fear is police themselves”.

“Either to kill me or to lead to a position where I am killed,” she said.

Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton is set to face a second day of examination at the royal commission on Tuesday.

