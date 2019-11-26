The body of missing British tourist Aslan King has been found at a creek about a kilometre from his Victorian campsite.

The body was found about 10.15am on Tuesday at Princetown near the Twelve Apostles.

Victoria Police said the man’s body had not been formally identified but they believed it to be Mr King.

Mr King was last seen about 2am on Saturday at a campground on Old Coach Road.

Mr King was camping with four friends, also British nationals, when it is understood he had a seizure and hit his head, then suddenly got up and ran from the area into the surrounding bushland.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance during the four-day search.

Helicopters, mounted police, State Emergency Services volunteers and employees from Parks Victoria were deployed in the search for Mr King.

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner.

