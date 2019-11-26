News State Victoria Body of missing British tourist Aslan King found
Updated:

Body of missing British tourist Aslan King found

The body of missing British tourist Aslan King has been found about a kilometre from the Victorian camp ground he was last seen. Photo: Facebook
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The body of missing British tourist Aslan King has been found at a creek about a kilometre from his Victorian campsite.

The body was found about 10.15am on Tuesday at Princetown near the Twelve Apostles.

Victoria Police said the man’s body had not been formally identified but they believed it to be Mr King.

Mr King was last seen about 2am on Saturday at a campground on Old Coach Road.

Mr King was camping with four friends, also British nationals, when it is understood he had a seizure and hit his head, then suddenly got up and ran from the area into the surrounding bushland.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance during the four-day search.

Helicopters, mounted police, State Emergency Services volunteers and employees from Parks Victoria were deployed in the search for Mr King.

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner.

-with AAP

Trending Now

A piggy bank climbing a down arrow.
One-third of default superannuation funds have underperformed: Chant West
Oceans Eight cast
Best and worst movie remakes as Frozen II heats up global box office
Australians have lost more than $4 million to online shopping scams in 2019
Paul Bongiorno and John Setka
Bankrupt arguments expose the government’s bare-knuckle politics
An earwig and the mermithid worm that lived inside it.
First the worm gets in the bug’s head. Then the bug drowns itself
Young workers enjoying their work.
The four policy changes that will break intergenerational joblessness