Worker injured in Melbourne crane fall

A man has been rescued from a crane at a Melbourne construction site after falling two metres and suffering head and back injuries.

The worker, believed to be in his 60s, fell about two metres inside the crane structure about 6.45am on Tuesday at Southbank.

Crane rescue: the crane operator injured 50 storeys up a Southbank high rise has been taken to hospital. Injuries are not life threatening. @RossAndJohn @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/rPdQ4qmxNO — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) November 11, 2019

He landed inside the crane and needed to be placed on a stretcher and lowered to safety by high angle rescue crews from the Metropolitan Fire Brigade.

Ambulance Victoria says he has head and back injuries, and has been taken to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition.

WorkSafe has been called in to investigate.

-AAP