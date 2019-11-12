News State Victoria Worker injured in Melbourne crane fall
Updated:

Worker injured in Melbourne crane fall

Ambulance victoria
A man has been rescued from a crane at a Melbourne construction site after falling two metres and suffering head and back injuries. Photo: ABC
A man has been rescued from a crane at a Melbourne construction site after falling two metres and suffering head and back injuries.

The worker, believed to be in his 60s, fell about two metres inside the crane structure about 6.45am on Tuesday at Southbank.

He landed inside the crane and needed to be placed on a stretcher and lowered to safety by high angle rescue crews from the Metropolitan Fire Brigade.

Ambulance Victoria says he has head and back injuries, and has been taken to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition.

WorkSafe has been called in to investigate.

-AAP

