A murderous ex-stripper who arranged the killing of her fiance will be in her 70s before she is eligible for parole.

Robyn Lindholm, 46, was found guilty of murder for the killing of George Templeton in 2005 at the hands of her “besotted” lover Wayne Amey.

She went on to kill Mr Amey, too.

After Mr Templeton’s death the former exotic dancer moved into a Melbourne penthouse with Mr Amey.

“You were enjoying the high life at the expense of your former de facto’s life,” Justice Christopher Beale said in his sentencing remarks on Thursday.

The body of Mr Templeton has never been found and his family were desperate for answers about his whereabouts.

“No sentence I can impose can undo the far reaching and terrible consequences of your crime,” Justice Beale said.

He jailed the former exotic dancer to serve 28 years in jail, but she is already serving a 25-year sentence for organising the slaying of Mr Amey.

Her new non-parole period is 30 years and she will be 71 when she is first eligible to apply.

When the sentence expires she will be in her 80s.

