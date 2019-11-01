Halloween’s annual trick-or-treat walks end in hospital stays

Halloween’s annual trick-or-treat walk has ended in a hospital visit for a three-year-old Victorian girl.

And in the US, a seven-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being shot by a stray bullet while out trick-or-treating with her family in the Little Village neighbourhood in Chicago.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was believed to be an unintended victim after being shot in the upper chest. He said members of the community were assisting investigators “but we need more”.

Police said a group of males were chasing another male along the street when someone in the group fired at the intended victim.

It was not immediately known if a man, also wounded, was with the girl or was the one targeted by the shooters.

“This is unacceptable,” police Sergeant Rocco Alioto said. “A seven-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.

7-year-old girl shot in chest while trick-or-treating 3700 block of West 26th Street, Chicago – coverage: https://t.co/M6S3wNtMmF pic.twitter.com/Jp4VkbAlZE — john j. kim (@jkimpictures) November 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Victoria Police said a Bacchus Marsh toddler became ill while trick-or-treating on Hallets Way about 8pm on Thursday night after possibly ingesting prescription medication.

The child’s mother noticed that the little girl was not well and an ambulance was called and she was taken to Sunshine Hospital.

Police said investigators have been told that the child may have ingested a prescription medication.

The mother told NINE News her daughter was “zonked and wobbly on her feet”.

The girl found tablets, believed to be Seroquel, a treatment for bipolar disorder and depression, in a zip-lock bag in her Halloween bucket, NINE News reported.

“At this stage in the early investigation, it is not believed there is any malicious intent surrounding this incident,” a police spokesperson said in a statement on Friday morning..

“Police are treating this as an isolated incident and have not received any other reports of any similar incidents in the area.”

Police are continuing to investigate how the incident occurred.

There have been no similar reports in the area.