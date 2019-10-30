Climate activists have made a human chain to prevent delegates entering a mining conference in Melbourne, just a day after tense clashes between protesters and police.

Protesters have returned to their position outside the International Mining and Resources Conference on Wednesday at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

As scuffles break out, a woman has glued herself to the driveway of the centre as a separate group tries to block cars entering.

Police have moved in, some on horseback, to push protesters back with arrests already underway, it is understood. Police are yet to confirm how many arrests have been made.

Greens MP Adam Bandt is due to address the crowd on Wednesday but believes the police response has been “pretty heavy-handed” for people standing up for climate change.

“The bottom line is, no matter what the police do, you cannot arrest your way out of global warming,” he said on 3AW.

It comes after almost 50 people were arrested on Tuesday, and a protester and two officers were taken to hospital after being injured.

Protesters claimed officers had been hostile towards them, but Victoria Police said they had shown discretion and tolerance in their handling of the demonstration.

Conference organisers insisted it was “business as usual” and that the protests had failed to disrupt the meeting – attended by 7000 delegates.

Delegates heard about commitments within the industry to prioritise ethical sourcing and meet climate change goals, organisers said, having accused protesters of being misdirected in targeting the conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack condemned the protesters as “absolutely disgraceful”.

He told ABC News: “Mining and resources provides a lot of money, particularly for the welfare payments that a lot of those people are no doubt on.”

-with AAP