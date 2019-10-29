At least 20 arrested in tense scenes outside Melbourne mining conference

At least 20 people have been arrested and a protester taken to hospital as a peaceful protest turned violent when demonstrators and police clashed outside a Melbourne mining conference.

From 6am on Tuesday, activists from 11 different groups began blocking entry to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre amid a heavy police presence.

Protest spokeswoman Emma Black said police had acted aggressively and “thrown” people to the ground without reason.

“We condemn the violence of the police,” Ms Black said.

The ABC reported that police began removing protesters who had been dragged away after blocking a disability access ramp. One officer sprayed capsicum spray into the crowd, the spray impacting at least one news crew documenting the events, according to the ABC.

A protester was also taken to hospital in a stable condition after she was injured by a police horse.

Protesters have vowed to continue the demonstration to create maximum disruption to the conference.

Clashes had erupted between police and the protesters who chanted, held up signs calling for mining to be “shut down” as they tried to push back the police line.

Ms Black said earlier on Tuesday the protest was not to be confused with the Extinction Rebellion movement that shut down major city streets earlier this month.

Getting nasty here with climate protesters and police clashing outside Jeff’s shed. Mounted officers now trying to split up the pack. pic.twitter.com/ngYwfYSDlR — Nathan Templeton (@nathantemp7) October 28, 2019

“We’re not trying to disrupt motorists or commuters today, we’re simply blockading the convention and exhibition centre here in Southbank,” Ms Black told Channel Seven’s Sunrise as the protest heated up about 7.30am Monday.

“Our main enemy is the mining executives and investors that are coming here to plot how to further destroy the planet.”

The International Mining and Resources Conference is Australia’s largest annual industry event and attracts delegates from the resources, investing and technology sectors.

"If we can't shut it down, at least we can disrupt it as much as possible" 'Blockade' spokesperson Emma Black explains why her climate change activist group is causing chaos at a Melbourne mining conference. pic.twitter.com/3RP0pddPsf — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 28, 2019

More than 7000 delegates from about 100 countries are attending the three-day conference and organisers say the protest action is based on misconceptions about the mining industry.

“There is a misconception that as an industry mining does not operate with sustainable principles in mind,” they said in a statement.

Mining was vital for the production of electricity, solar panels, electric car batteries, pacemakers and medical apparatus and public transport, they said.

This year the conference will consider the importance of battery minerals, used in the emerging electric car market, and the growing importance of ethical investment for resource companies.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack described the protests as “disgraceful, absolutely disgraceful”.

-with AAP