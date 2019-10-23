News State Victoria Bomb scare closes CBD intersection
Updated:

Bomb scare closes CBD intersection

melbourne bomb scare lonsdale
Victoria Police closed the intersection about 2pm on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook/Victoria Police
A bomb scare closed a busy intersection in Melbourne’s CBD for more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria Police said Lonsdale Street, between Cohen Place and Exhibition Street, was been closed to all traffic and the bomb squad called in just before 2pm (ADST).

There were reports on social media that an unattended bag had prompted the investigation. Pictures from the Nine Network showed a bomb squad robot approaching a black briefcase on the footpath.

Workers in nearby office buildings reported being evacuated, while police urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The area was declared clear and the street re-opened at 4pm – just in time for the afternoon peak.

Wednesday’s scare came just a few weeks after a similar incident in busy North Melbourne led to businesses being evacuated and a citizens’ arrest of a man.

-more to come

