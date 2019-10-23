Bomb scare closes CBD intersection

A bomb scare closed a busy intersection in Melbourne’s CBD for more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria Police said Lonsdale Street, between Cohen Place and Exhibition Street, was been closed to all traffic and the bomb squad called in just before 2pm (ADST).

There were reports on social media that an unattended bag had prompted the investigation. Pictures from the Nine Network showed a bomb squad robot approaching a black briefcase on the footpath.

Workers in nearby office buildings reported being evacuated, while police urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The area was declared clear and the street re-opened at 4pm – just in time for the afternoon peak.

Bomb threat on Lonsdale Street. Police on site evacuating people. Stay away from Melbourne CBD — Shakthi Warnakulasuriya (@Croos101) October 23, 2019

"Police incident" on Lonsdale Street. I'm told it's an unattended bag. Hopefully, just someone who left it behind accidentally! pic.twitter.com/KrtAtKZsG6 — Samantha Amjadali (@sam_amjadali) October 23, 2019

Lonsdale Street in the Melbourne CBD is closed between Russell and Exhibition streets, due to a @VictoriaPolice operation. If you're trying to cross the city, use Collins, Bourke or La Trobe streets instead. The road will open as soon as investigations are complete. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/VUzSlBTb7y — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) October 23, 2019

Wednesday’s scare came just a few weeks after a similar incident in busy North Melbourne led to businesses being evacuated and a citizens’ arrest of a man.

-more to come