News State Victoria Tiniest of shortfalls means drought-stricken shire misses out on aid
Updated:

Tiniest of shortfalls means drought-stricken shire misses out on aid

shire funding drought workers
The Mulwala weir on the Murray at Yarrawonga, in the Moira Shire. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

A drought-affected Victorian council has missed out on $1 million in federal funding because of a minuscule shortfall of people working in farming in the area.

Moira Shire in Victoria’s north-east won’t get the cash because only 16.9 per cent of its community is employed through farming – rather than the 17 per cent threshold.

But Moyne Shire, in south-western Victoria, was eligible for the grant – which it rejected because of healthy spring rain fuelling lush paddocks.

Another 14 shires were not tested against the criteria, which were selected for the program during the federal election campaign earlier in the year.

Labor senator Murray Watt used a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Monday to pursue the issue.

“What do we say to poor old Moira Shire, who misses out because even though they’re drought affected, they miss out because 16.9 per cent of their population are employed in agriculture rather than 17?” he said.

“But we’ve got 14 other councils who we wouldn’t know if they meet the criteria. How do we justify that?”

Infrastructure department bureaucrats told the committee that Moyne council qualified for funding because half of the shire had a one-in-20 year rainfall deficiency in one of a two-year period.

It also had at least 17 per cent of the shire employed in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, meeting the grant’s other threshold.

But Moira slightly missed that mark and missed out on the money.

Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie said the decision for the 14 councils was based on Australian Bureau of Statistics and Bureau of Meteorology data.

Senator Watt asked the minister if she was happy with a drought-affected area missing out because of a 0.1 per cent shortfall.

She said the government was continually assessing eligible councils and adding to the list as needed.

Senator Watt also questioned why drought-affected NSW councils missed out, including Singleton, Eurobodalla, Kiama, Shoalhaven and Yass.

More than 120 councils have received $1 million grants through the program, which is designed to stimulate local economies grappling with drought.

-AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Barnaby Joyce
‘Act in the public interest’: Barnaby Joyce slams media ‘hypocrisy’
prince harry rift william tv
‘On different paths’: Prince Harry acknowledges rift with William
cash converters class action
Cash Converters settles Queensland class action
teenager strip search splendor
Teen girl ‘humiliated’ after errant police strip search at festival
donald trump g7 resort
Trump backtracks on plan to host G7 at his own resort
Accused serial killer Bradley Edwards pleads guilty to sex attacks on two women