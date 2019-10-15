News State Victoria Toddler’s death in car park prompts police warning

A toddler who died after being hit by a vehicle outside a childcare centre in Melbourne's north has prompted police to issue a warning to drivers. Photo: AAP
The death of a toddler hit by a vehicle outside a Melbourne childcare centre has prompted police to warn drivers to take extra care behind the wheel.

A three-year-old girl, from Broadmeadows, was killed by a vehicle in the car park on McDonalds Road in Epping about 4.45pm on Monday, police said.

Detective Sergeant Daryll Out described her death as a “terrible incident”.

“The incident occurred when a car accidentally struck the young girl,” he told The Herald Sun, adding he could not give further information about how it happened.

“We certainly urge anybody who’s around children to be very careful and mindful that terrible accidents such as these can occur if everyone is not paying full attention to what they are doing.”

The driver of the vehicle is helping investigators.

A 26-year-old woman, also from Broadmeadows, was taken from the scene to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

-AAP

