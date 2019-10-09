News State Victoria John Setka appeals Labor expulsion decision

John Setka appeals Labor expulsion decision

John Setka labor expulsion
Victorian union heavyweight John Setka is appealing a Supreme Court decision that the Labor Party is within its rights to cancel his membership. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Controversial union boss John Setka has launched an appeal against the Victorian Supreme Court’s decision permitting his expulsion from the Australian Labor Party.

Mr Setka lodged leave to appeal with the Court of Appeal on September 24 and his move was made public on Wednesday.

Labor is moving to get rid of Mr Setka for bringing the party into disrepute, including through allegations of domestic violence and criticism of family violence campaigner Rosie Batty for eroding men’s rights.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14

Trending Now

Bushfires rip through NSW, Qld while a bereaved husband takes a stand
zehra duman citizenship
How Melbourne schoolgirl Zehra Duman became Australia’s first ISIS bride
The world’s biggest brands are making plastic promises. Here’s why they don’t go far enough
Kaley Cuoco Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco isn’t living with husband Karl Cook a year after their wedding
Home loan application
Home loan customers slapped with ‘hefty price tag’ for loyalty
Sun smart
Sun-safety message getting through, Cancer Council research says