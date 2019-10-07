An unlucky tram has derailed on the same Melbourne route not once, but three times.

Twenty-one people required medical treatment when the 109 tram ploughed into a private property at Kew on Sunday after colliding with a car which allegedly cut in front of it.

It is believed the car collided with the tram after the driver attempted to squeeze between it and another vehicle.

Incredible scenes in Kew. A tram has derailed and smashed through a fence almost hitting a resident in her front yard.

7 people have been treated my ambos but no serious injuries. @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/OaYiFPQOzl — Annie Kearney (@anniemaykearney) October 6, 2019

Yarra Trams have advised route 109 trams have resumed following the earlier disruption, although delays may occur as normal frequency is restored.

Buses were replacing trams on parts of Route 109 for several hours after the collision.

Yarra Trams confirmed on Monday that the same tram had been involved in derailments in 2013 and 2016.

It is being reported that seven passengers were taken to hospital, including a woman who suffered head and chest injuries.

She remains in a serious but stable condition.

–with AAP