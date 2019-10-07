Climate change protests to hit Melbourne

Climate change activists are gearing up for a week of protests in Melbourne and they expect to be arrested.

Police have warned the activists they’re ready to do just that, and will crack down on anyone trying to make trouble.

The Extinction Rebellion movement is planning a “spring rebellion” across Melbourne from Monday until Sunday.

Victoria Police Commander Tim Hansen says police will step in if there’s significant disorder, violence or if people’s safety is being put at risk.

“We’ve been taking considered legal advice and human rights advice over the last fortnight, and we have a fairly clear tactical plan (of) how we’re going to respond this week,” he told 3AW on Monday.

He said the Extinction Rebellion group has a right to peaceful protest, but members of the public have a right to freedom of movement.

“Not only do you have human rights, you also have human rights responsibilities here,” Commander Hansen warned protesters.

Based out of Carlton Gardens, they plan to occupy the CBD on Tuesday and are prepared for peaceful arrests.

A “swarm for survival” is planned for Wednesday, an “extinction rave” for Friday night and a “nudie parade” for Saturday.

Environment Victoria has extended its support to the group, saying their actions are understandable in such “desperate times”, in which political leaders appear unwilling to act on climate change.

“These are ordinary people pushed to do extraordinary things in a moment of crisis,” chief executive Jono La Nauze said in a statement.

“People from all walks of life are involved – builders, doctors, students, public servants and even former police officers.

-AAP