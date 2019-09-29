AFL bad boy Toby Greene’s father arrested for allegedly headbutting female cop at MCG

Michael Greene, father of Giant’s serial eye-gouger Toby Greene, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer after his son’s team was thrashed in Saturday’s AFL grand final.

The senior Greene came to police attention when allegedly alcohol affected in a toilet block at the MCG and was ushered from the ground by a female officer.

“Whilst being escorted from the ground it is alleged he headbutted a female police officer,” a police spokeswoman said.

Dressed blue button-up shirt over bright orange shirt, Mr Greene faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Sunday morning, charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police.

Magistrate Ross Betts noted Mr Greene needed access to medications, including sedatives and a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

He is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

In a separate ugly incident, two other men were arrested at the MCG after the Tigers’ crushing win over the Giants.

Police allege a 21-year-old Brookfield man bit a police officer and a 27-year-old, also from Brookfield, struck another officer’s head after the pair were spoken to about their behaviour.

The bitten officer was treated in hospital.

Both men were charged with assaulting police and drunkenness and were released on bail.

Disturbing footage has emerged of a footy fan brawl in the aftermath of last night's AFL season opener at the MCG between Richmond and Carlton. @LanaMurphy #9News pic.twitter.com/gzbWAFjujq — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 22, 2019

Police said 43 people in total were evicted from the stadium, for a number of reasons including drug and ticketing offences.

The incident wasn’t the only post-game trouble, which included a vicious punch-up as the 100,000 strong crowd left the MCG.

Violence also erupted at Richmond Station, where police battled to keep fired-up combatants apart.

Further from the ground rowdy Tigers devotees celebrated on Swan Street, in the epicentre of inner-city Richmond’s historic home turf, forcing police to move in to control thousands of revved-up fans.

One fan took his passion to the extreme as he climbed on the roof of a nearby store on Swan Street and set alight a cardboard sign showing Greater Western Sydney player Toby Greene.

Man stands on a roof at the corner of Lennox and Swan. He holds a burning Toby Greene sign. @theheraldsun @superfooty pic.twitter.com/KeaawiGnxL — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) September 28, 2019

Police arrested dozens of fans outside pubs and on streets, with social media videos capturing police hard pressed to stop brawls near the Richmond train station.

Nearby on Church Street, hundreds more revellers flooded the streets, throwing flares and smashing bottles.

– with wires