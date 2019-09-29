A mother who fell from a moving car and later gave birth to a baby girl before dying in hospital has been remembered as a “beautiful” and caring mum, as police charged her partner on Sunday night.

Helena Broadbent, 32, was pregnant with her third child when she was injured after falling from the car as it rounded a corner in Melbourne on Saturday.

Ms Broadbent was taken to hospital, where she gave birth by emergency cesarean.

Doctors were unable to save Ms Broadbent from her injuries, but her premature baby daughter survived the ordeal.

The woman’s partner, 35-year-old William Wilson, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

A devastated Paul Broadbent paid tribute to the “best sister anyone can have”.

“She was a beautiful, caring mum. She loved those two kids. And she was so looking forward to the new one on the way,” he told ABC.

“[I] just can’t believe it. That’s my baby sister – gone.

“Just a beautiful girl, gone way too early.”

Victoria Police spokeswoman Belinda Batty said it’s believed there was an “altercation” in Kiwi Retreat before Ms Broadbent’s death.

“It’s alleged the altercation continued in a car the male was driving. The victim has fallen from the back seat onto the road as the car was driving around a corner,” she said.

Westmeadows Football Club said in a statement shared on social media: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Paul Broadbent & family on the tragic passing of his sister Helena. Our prayers are with her precious newborn baby daughter, son & daughter – may you all have the strength & will to get through this tragic time.”

A baby remains in a critical condition in a Melbourne hospital after her mother died from injuries, suffered when she fell from a car. Helena Broadbent had been five months pregnant, her daughter delivered by an emergency C-section. https://t.co/fP4Pk0PjAv @EstelleGriepink #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/FQ9VsZJCqo — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 29, 2019

Meanwhile, in New South Wales, a 52-year-old woman has been charged over the deaths of two younger women, including her daughter.

The women, aged 20 and 24, were trapped under a vehicle at the Nambucca Plaza shopping centre car park in Nambucca Heads about 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police will allege the mother of one of the women was behind the wheel of the car which left the scene, leaving the injured pair for dead.

The 52-year-old was arrested on Sunday after being treated in hospital and charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop and render assistance.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.

-with AAP