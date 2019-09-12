News State Victoria Man shot by police in Melbourne

A man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Photo: AAP
A man has been shot by police in Melbourne after a police van was rammed.

Two men were arrested following the incident in Greenvale in the city’s north about 5am on Thursday.

One of the men was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The exact circumstances surrounding what has occurred … is still being established, however, one of the men arrested, it is believed, has been shot by police,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

A crime scene has been set up and an investigation underway.

