Search for campers missing in Victorian bush

The search continues to find a missing couple who have spent another chilly night in regional Victoria after going camping almost a week ago.

Police, State Emergency Service members and volunteers are on Thursday combing bushland and tracks, while the air wing takes to the sky around the Thomson Dam in West Gippsland in hope of finding missing people Caleb Forbes, 22, and Shannon Lowden, 21.

The couple set off on a camping trip on Friday, and the alarm was raised for their welfare when Mr Forbes failed to show for work on Sunday.

The pair from Melbourne’s northeastern suburbs had planned to camp near the Thomson Dam and it was unclear when they were expected to return.

Images of Mr Forbes and Ms Lowden, along with the green 1994 Nissan Patrol wagon they were travelling in, have been released amid an air and land search.

Dozens of police, SES members and locals will continue scouring bushland around the Rawson, Aberfeldy and Thomson Dam areas until dark, with the search set to resume at first light on Wednesday.

The area around Thomson Dam has received between 50mm and 100mm rainfall over the past couple of days and temperatures have struggled to reach double digits.

Efforts to find the duo ramped up on Wednesday, with about 30 friends and family of the duo joining dozens of police, SES members and locals to search bushland around the Rawson, Aberfeldy and Thomson Dam areas.

Shannon’s mother Debbie Lowden remains hopeful she will find her daughter alive and well.

“I feel like they’ve obviously got stuck somewhere and they can’t get out,” she told reporters.

“We will be here as long as we need to be here. We will be here until we find them.”

She wanted her daughter to know she loved her and that there were fresh chocolate muffins waiting for her at home.

Police are yet to locate Mr Forbes’ green 1994 Nissan Patrol wagon and believe it may have bogged or broken down in bad weather.

Inspector Shane Cashman said the search will continue to expand until police find the couple and the car.

“It’s a search of over a thousand square kilometres that we have to cover and we’re widening it as we go through and clear areas,” he said.

