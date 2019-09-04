Man charged over Melbourne toddler’s death

A man has been charged with murder over a toddler’s death at a home in Melbourne’s southeast.

Two-year-old Jaidyn Gomes died on Monday afternoon, with emergency crews unable to revive him after receiving reports he had been injured at the home in Langwarrin.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman at the scene, with homicide detectives called in.

The man was charged with one count of murder late on Tuesday evening and will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The woman, believed to be Jaidyn’s mother, was released without charge. Police believe she was not involved in the incident.

Neighbours had heard screaming between a man and a woman before authorities arrived on Monday afternoon.

It is understood Jaidyn lived with his mother, who was widowed after her partner Christopher Gomes died in November last year.

People who knew the family made tributes on social media.

“Only the good die young RIP Chris and Jaidyn Gomes,” Fabian Pacey said.

“Rest easy little one (Jaidyn) gone but never forgotten your with daddy now Christopher Gomes he will look after you both missed and will never be forgotten fly high and rest easy,” Mitch Argentaro said.

