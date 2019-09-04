Boys survive encounter with rubbish truck after hiding in dumpster

Two boys trying to avoid security at a Melbourne shopping centre have had a lucky escape after the dumpster they hid in was unloaded into a rubbish truck.

The 11-year-old and 14-year-old were apparently hiding in the dumpster at the centre in Dimboola Road, Broadmeadows, about 4am on Wednesday when it was unloaded into a truck.

“The tuck then, ironically, drove to Broadmeadows police station for its next waste collection – when the driver heard the boys pleading from the back of the truck to be let out,” Victoria Police leading senior constable Kendra Jackson said.

The driver sought help from Broadmeadows police to extract the duo from the back of his truck. Leading Senior Constable Jackson said both had suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Both boys were known to police, but no further action would be taken, she said.