News State Victoria Man and woman arrested over baby boy’s death in Melbourne’s south-east
Updated:

Man and woman arrested over baby boy’s death in Melbourne’s south-east

Police crime scene at the site where a toddler died.
Forensic police are investigating the death of a Melbourne toddler. Photo: James Hancock, ABC News
James Hancock
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A neighbour has described hearing shouting and hysterical crying from the home where an 18-month-old boy died in Melbourne’s outer-south-east on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Potts Road in Langwarrin about 4:10pm after reports a child had been injured.

The boy could not be revived despite attempts by emergency crews and police arrested a man and a woman at the scene.

Neighbour Dean Peterson said he had heard screaming coming from the house sometime after 4:00pm.

“I heard a man screaming to a lady to give him the phone, quite loudly and aggressively,” Mr Peterson said.

I could hear the lady crying quite hysterically … He was quite aggressively yelling ‘give me the effing phone’ over and over.

Mr Peterson said he attempted to call the local police station as he was concerned there may be a domestic dispute, but police arrived in the street before his call had gotten through to an officer.

Police car parked out the front of a Langwarrin home where a toddler died.
Police were called to the Langwarrin property after reports a child had been injured. Photo: ABC News

He said he could not make out any of the words being spoken by the woman but she sounded scared.

Another neighbour told the ABC a woman lived at the rental property with two children.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene on Monday evening with forensic police officers, who spent several hours collecting evidence.

Forensic investigators at the Langwarrin home where a toddler died.
Forensic police officers returned to the home on Tuesday morning.

ABC

Trending Now

Federal resistance to an ICAC was bi-partisan up until the last election.
Labor’s embarrassment reveals why we need a federal ICAC
Ash Barty serving at the 2019 US Open.
Ash Barty reclaims no.1 spot as top seeds bow out
The world is at its highest risk of a global catastrophe in decades.
New nuclear arms race brings higher risk of global catastrophe
Super fund performance.
How low fees deliver the highest returns in superannuation funds
Time to make fast fashion a problem for its makers, not charities
australia britain free trade agreement
How a post-Brexit Europe will affect our exports