A neighbour has described hearing shouting and hysterical crying from the home where an 18-month-old boy died in Melbourne’s outer-south-east on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Potts Road in Langwarrin about 4:10pm after reports a child had been injured.

The boy could not be revived despite attempts by emergency crews and police arrested a man and a woman at the scene.

Neighbour Dean Peterson said he had heard screaming coming from the house sometime after 4:00pm.

“I heard a man screaming to a lady to give him the phone, quite loudly and aggressively,” Mr Peterson said.

I could hear the lady crying quite hysterically … He was quite aggressively yelling ‘give me the effing phone’ over and over.



Mr Peterson said he attempted to call the local police station as he was concerned there may be a domestic dispute, but police arrived in the street before his call had gotten through to an officer.

He said he could not make out any of the words being spoken by the woman but she sounded scared.

Another neighbour told the ABC a woman lived at the rental property with two children.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene on Monday evening with forensic police officers, who spent several hours collecting evidence.

– ABC