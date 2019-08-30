News State Victoria Man dies at Mt Bogong after Victorian ski accident
Man dies at Mt Bogong after Victorian ski accident

Dr Blair was skiing on Mt Bogong when he fell. Photo: Facebook
A man has died after a skiing accident in Victoria’s alpine country.

The man, named as Healesville-based forest scientist Dr David Blair, 48, was skiing with a group in Mount Bogong back country on Thursday when he fell about 5.30pm and was injured.

Tributes on social media flowed for the Australian National University researcher Dr Blair, described as an “incredible man, father, husband, community leader and forest scientist”.

Chief creative officer at Great Forest National Park posted on Twitter Dr Blair was “doing what he loved on his favourite Mt Bogong”.

Professor Sam Banks, from Charles Darwin University said he was “incredibly lucky” to have known Dr Blair.

“I was incredibly lucky to have known him and to have spent time in the forest with him, bad jokes and all.

“Having admired so many of his lovely photos, I thought I’d post one of mine from a fantastic trip together to the Spires in Tassie,” he wrote.

Police said the skiing group notified emergency services late yesterday afternoon with a search and rescue team, wilderness paramedics and the SES reaching him, but he died about 6.30am on Friday.

No further details were released by police as to the circumstances of the fatal fall.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

