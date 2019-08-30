Female jockey dies after fall at Melbourne racecourse

Worksafe are investigating the tragic death of a 22-year-old apprentice jockey after she died in a fall during pre-dawn training at a racecourse in Melbourne, police have confirmed.

The female apprentice rider from Clyde fell while training at Cranbourne Racecourse in Melbourne’s south-east about 4.35am on Friday morning.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and no other riders were injured.

Racing Victoria said track work at the training centre was closed following the incident.

“It is with great sadness that Racing Victoria confirms that a female jockey has tragically passed away following an incident at the Cranbourne Training Centre this morning,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Racing Victoria, the Victorian Jockeys Association and the Cranbourne Turf Club are offering assistance to the family and local racing community at this tragic time.”

Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident.