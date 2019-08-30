News State Victoria Female jockey dies after fall at Melbourne racecourse
Updated:

Female jockey dies after fall at Melbourne racecourse

A jockey has died training at Cranbourne Racecourse. Photo: AAP
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Worksafe are investigating the tragic death of a 22-year-old apprentice jockey after she died in a fall during pre-dawn training at a racecourse in Melbourne, police have confirmed.

The female apprentice rider from Clyde fell while training at Cranbourne Racecourse in Melbourne’s south-east about 4.35am on Friday morning.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and no other riders were injured.

Racing Victoria said track work at the training centre was closed following the incident.

“It is with great sadness that Racing Victoria confirms that a female jockey has tragically passed away following an incident at the Cranbourne Training Centre this morning,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Racing Victoria, the Victorian Jockeys Association and the Cranbourne Turf Club are offering assistance to the family and local racing community at this tragic time.”

Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Prime minister takes swift action on gender-inclusive toilet sign
Elly Miles Matt Agnew
The Bachelor: Why Ten is hating its contestants going rogue
The not-so-sweet spot: My first two weeks with type 2 diabetes
A plane takes off.
Virgin Australia is ‘reviewing all routes’ – which ones are most likely to go?
Drone fishing chair
Video of man fishing while dangling from drone under investigation by CASA
Injunction halts Biloela Tamil family’s deportation in Darwin