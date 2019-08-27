Setka legal fight against ALP thrown out

Union leader John Setka has lost a court battle to stop Anthony Albanese from expelling him from the Labor Party but the matter could still be headed to the High Court.

The Labor leader wants to expel Mr Setka for bringing the Labor Party into disrepute, citing his alleged comments about family violence campaigner Rosie Batty – which he denies – and a string of controversies including his recent conviction for sending abusive text messages to his wife, Emma Walters.

Victorian Supreme Court Justice Peter Riordan has ruled today he has “no jurisdiction” to intervene and that it was a matter for the Australian Labor Party to resolve.

“In summary, the question of legitimacy or otherwise of the motion to expel the plaintiff from the ALP is not within the court’s jurisdiction,” he said.

Despite arguing the court has no jurisdiction, it finds if it did the state rules of the Victorian branch should determine the process, not the ALP executive.

“In case I am wrong and the court does have jurisdiction, I have determined that the powers of the National Executive of the ALP to expel a member … are subject to compliance with the preconditions set out in r.20 of the Victorian Branch rules,” the judgment states.

That is a ruling which could strengthen Mr Setka’s position because, while Mr Albanese could control the outcome on the ALP executive, the Victorian leader has strong support from state unions. It also leaves the door open to an appeal to a higher court.

The outcome was described as a “mixed bag” for Mr Albanese and Mr Setka because it could give rise to further uncertainty.

Mr Setka’s lawyers had argued that the ALP executive did not have the power to expel him.

The CFMMEU leader had sought an injunction prohibiting Mr Albanese from taking any further steps to expel him.

Mr Albanese, who is overseas on his first international visit as opposition leader, has been repeatedly stymied in his attempts to kick the controversial leader out of the ALP.

He originally planned to expel Mr Setka months ago but granted him an extension to put his case before the ALP executive before he launched legal action seeking an injunction to the process.