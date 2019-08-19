News State Victoria Fugitive nabbed in city laneway after two-year hunt
Fugitive nabbed in city laneway after two-year hunt

jonathan dick arrested
Police in Hosier Lane, in central Melbourne, after Mr Dick's arrest on Monday. Photo: AAP
AAP
One of Australia’s most-wanted fugitives has been arrested in a bloody scuffle after spending more than two years on the run, following the sword murder of his brother at a Melbourne shopping centre.

Jonathan Dick, 41 had been wanted for questioning over the murder of 36-year-old David Dick at Westfield Doncaster on February 3, 2017.

He was arrested on Monday morning after an assault in a Melbourne CBD laneway, police said.

Officers arrived at the car park on the corner of Flinders Street and Hosier Lane shortly before 7.50am after reports two men had restrained a third.

Mr Dick has been taken to hospital under police guard. Two other men also injured in the incident are helping police with their investigation.

jonathan dick arrested
A supplied image of Mr Dick from CCTV footage. Photo: AAP

Part of Hosier Lane and the neighbouring car park remain taped off as detectives investigate.

A red-handled, curved knife and what appears to be blood can be seen on the ground in the car park entrance.

It comes after television footage showed a man wearing a hooded jumper sitting against a wall, his face covered in blood.

Within the cordoned-off laneway a bike and helmet lay on the road alongside a bucket.

A woman who lives in an apartment above the scene said she was shocked to find police outside her door.

“I literally came out the front door and had absolutely no idea (what had happened), and saw the policewoman in our front door and was just like ‘what’s going on?’,” Alison Fairly said.

“I’ve lived in that building for 12 years and I’ve never seen a police presence like that. And it’s a pretty busy laneway.

“I’ve seen a lot of police action but that’s something else.”

jonathan dick arrested
A knife left on the ground in Hosier Lane after Mr Dick’s arrest. Photo: AAP

Before his arrest, police believed Mr Dick was hiding out – possibly in someone’s home or a hostel or boarding house – and getting by on cash-in-hand construction work.

He was also wanted for questioning over a hammer assault on a man at Keilor, five months after his brother’s murder.

Last year a $100,000 reward was offered for Mr Dick’s capture.

