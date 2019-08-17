News State Victoria Hong Kong tensions flare at Melbourne protest

Pro-China counter protesters gesture towards Hong Kong democracy demonstrators during a rally at the State Library in Melbourne. Photo: AAP
Scuffles have broken out after hundreds of protesters converged in Melbourne’s city centre for a pro-Hong Kong rally.

Social media videos shows rival activists jostling as tempers flared at the demonstration.

The two groups faced off and exchanged heated words before police formed a line separating the groups.

The violence in Melbourne follows months of protests in Hong Kong over plans for laws allowing extraditions to mainland China.

