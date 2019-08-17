Hong Kong tensions flare at Melbourne protest

Scuffles have broken out after hundreds of protesters converged in Melbourne’s city centre for a pro-Hong Kong rally.

Social media videos shows rival activists jostling as tempers flared at the demonstration.

The two groups faced off and exchanged heated words before police formed a line separating the groups.

Pro-China nationalistic mainlander crowd insulting Hong Kong protesters by calling them “traitors” and “dogs”, along with other Mandarin profanity. This is in Melbourne. #Melbourne#HongKongProtest pic.twitter.com/dMdrYR2slg — Joshua Yakumangana (@joshyakumangana) August 16, 2019

The violence in Melbourne follows months of protests in Hong Kong over plans for laws allowing extraditions to mainland China.

-AAP