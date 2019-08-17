Hong Kong tensions flare at Melbourne protest

Scuffles have broken out after hundreds of protesters converged in Melbourne’s city centre for a pro-Hong Kong rally.
Social media videos shows rival activists jostling as tempers flared at the demonstration.
TONIGHT: Clashes in Melbourne between #hongkong pro-democracy and "One-#China" camps.
— Maree Ma (@maree_jun) August 16, 2019
The two groups faced off and exchanged heated words before police formed a line separating the groups.
Pro-China nationalistic mainlander crowd insulting Hong Kong protesters by calling them "traitors" and "dogs", along with other Mandarin profanity. This is in Melbourne.
— Joshua Yakumangana (@joshyakumangana) August 16, 2019
The violence in Melbourne follows months of protests in Hong Kong over plans for laws allowing extraditions to mainland China.
