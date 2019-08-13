Shots fired at Victoria Police officers

Police on routine patrol have been forced to take cover after shots were fired at their vehicle.

The officers were outside a McDonald’s restaurant north-west of Melbourne about 3.15am on Tuesday morning when their vehicle was sprayed with bullets.

It is believed the firearm involved was a shotgun.

The officers were forced to drive to the nearby fast-food restaurant to seek cover.

While the police were inside the restaurant, their patrol car was shot at again. A silver sedan then rammed the car before speeding off.

The sedan sped from the scene and police swarmed the area to search for it and safely escort three employees and four police from the McDonald’s.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address and two men from Sunbury aged 26 and 18 are in custody.

-with AAP