News State Victoria Shots fired at Victoria Police officers
Updated:

Shots fired at Victoria Police officers

victoria police
Shots were fired at the police officers. Photo: AAP
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police on routine patrol have been forced to take cover after shots were fired at their vehicle.

The officers were outside a McDonald’s restaurant north-west of Melbourne about 3.15am on Tuesday morning when their vehicle was sprayed with bullets.

It is believed the firearm involved was a shotgun.

The officers were forced to drive to the nearby fast-food restaurant to seek cover.

While the police were inside the restaurant, their patrol car was shot at again. A silver sedan then rammed the car before speeding off.

The sedan sped from the scene and police swarmed the area to search for it and safely escort three employees and four police from the McDonald’s.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address and two men from Sunbury aged 26 and 18 are in custody.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Think you’re too smart to fall for a scam? That makes you the perfect victim
Nine radio.
Nine buys Macquarie radio cheaply after Alan Jones defamation loss
Little Monsters
The real horror behind Abe Forsythe’s Little Monsters
JB Hi-Fi profit results
How JB Hi-Fi has managed to defy the retail slump
Here’s how tech giants profit from invading our privacy, and how we can start taking it back
Pancreatic cancer good news: Two breakthrough studies in one week