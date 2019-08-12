Falling tree kills woman in Melbourne park

A woman is dead after being struck by a falling tree in Princes Park in Melbourne’s inner-north.

Ambulance Victoria said emergency workers were called to the park, in Parkville, just after 8.30am on Monday.

The woman was taken to the nearby Royal Melbourne Hospital with critical injuries, but police said she died a short time later.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The tree had fallen near busy Royal Parade, which links suburbs such as Carlton and Brunswick to the CBD.

It fell over a bitumen footpath between Royal Parade and the park’s popular gravel running track.

The park is popular with joggers, dog walkers and cyclists.

Police and firefighters remained at the scene.

Investigators collected a scarf and other items of clothing and took them away in brown paper bags.

The southbound lane of Royal Parade was closed near Walker Street, and police asked motorists and cyclists to avoid the area.

Strong winds lashed Victoria over the weekend as a cold front moved across Australia’s south-east.

Melbourne mother Angie Suryadi was killed when a tree fell on her family’s car on the Black Spur stretch of road on Friday.

Her four-year-old son Oliver remained in a critical but stable condition on Monday morning, while her husband and their other child remained in hospital.

Premier Daniel Andrews paid tribute to the family on Sunday, saying it was a “terrible incident”.

“We send our love and support, our prayers and best wishes to the whole family,” he said.

In July, a 46-year-old man and 10-year-old boy were killed when their car was crushed by a falling tree in the Dandenong Ranges.