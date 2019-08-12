Two dead and third attempts to flee scene of stolen-car crash

An 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy have died, while a teenage girl is fighting for life and a 20-year old man remains under police guard in hospital after trying to flee the scene of a crash involving an allegedly stolen car in Melbourne.

Police said one of the cars, a blue Commodore, was believed to have been stolen before it crashed into the second car on the South Gippsland Highway, in Melbourne’s south-east.

The driver of the Commodore, a 20-year-old Frankston man, allegedly attempted to run from the scene after the crash but was stopped by a passer-by.

“The 20-year-old Frankston man is currently in hospital under police guard,” a police spokeswoman said.

An 18-year-old Cranbourne woman and a 16-year-old Frankston boy riding in the car were killed in the crash.

Another passenger, a 17-year-old Frankston North girl, was taken to the Royal Melbourne hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She remained in a critical condition on Monday morning.

The fifth passenger of the allegedly stolen Commodore, an 18-year-old Baxter man, had minor injuries.

“The exact circumstances are being investigated,” the police spokeswoman said.

The other car, a Holden Captiva, was driven by a 39-year-old Lynbrook woman with two girls, aged six and nine, inside.

Police said the girls had minor injuries and the driver had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The woman was in a stable condition in hospital overnight.

The South Gippsland Highway was closed southbound for about 12 hours as detectives investigated.

The Major Collison Investigation Unit was investigating, and police urged witnesses or people with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.