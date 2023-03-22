News State Tasmania News Driver dies, two injured after truck ploughs into house
Updated:
Live

truck crash house launceston
A driver has died and two people were seriously injured after a truck collided with a car then veered into a house in Launceston. Photo: AAP
A truck driver has died and two other people have been seriously injured after a truck and car collided, sending the truck careening into a house in Launceston’s north.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Launceston at 6.50am on Wednesday.

“Initial investigations suggest that a crash occurred between a truck and a car, with the truck veering into a nearby house,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

“The truck driver and the two occupants of the car have been seriously injured and are receiving medical treatment.”

The people from the vehicle were taken to Launceston General Hospital. The occupants of the house were unharmed.

Pictures from the scene indicate the B-double De Bruyn’s Transport truck went through the yard of the property and into the back of the house.

Southbound and northbound lanes of Goderich Street in the Launceston suburb of Invermay remained closed well into Wednesday morning. Goderich Street turns into the East Tamar Highway at the area.

-with AAP

Tasmania

