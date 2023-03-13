Tasmania police investigating woman’s suspicious death

Live
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a woman died in suspicious circumstances in a rural area east of Hobart.
Police were called to a home on Native Corners Road at Campania about 3.30am on Monday over reports a person was potentially hit by a car and seriously injured.
Emergency services later pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Officers arrested the 38-year-old man, from Campania, who was being interviewed.
Police are examining the scene, and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
– AAP
