Tasmania police investigating woman’s suspicious death

Tasmania police
Tasmania Police were called to a Campania home after reports a woman had been fatally hit by a car. Photo: AAP
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a woman died in suspicious circumstances in a rural area east of Hobart.

Police were called to a home on Native Corners Road at Campania about 3.30am on Monday over reports a person was potentially hit by a car and seriously injured.

Emergency services later pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the 38-year-old man, from Campania, who was being interviewed.

Police are examining the scene, and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

– AAP

