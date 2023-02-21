News State Tasmania News Document stoush puts jumping castle inquest on hold
Updated:
Live

Document stoush puts jumping castle inquest on hold

hillcrest
A regulator's refusal to release reports has delayed an inquest into the jumping castle tragedy. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An inquest into the deaths of six children in a primary school jumping castle tragedy in Tasmania is unable to begin because the state’s workplace safety regulator won’t hand over “crucial” material.

Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt, Jalailah Janyne-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan and Chace Harrison were killed following the incident at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16, 2021.

They were enjoying celebrations on the final day of term when a wind gust lifted the castle and several inflatable Zorb balls into the air.

An administrative inquest hearing on Tuesday was told WorkSafe Tasmania had refused to pass on its investigation, including expert reports, because it could prejudice the regulator’s ongoing investigations.

hillcrest devonport tragedy
Top, from left: Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Chace Harrison and Addison Stewart. Bottom, from left: Zane Mellor, Peter Dodt and Jye Sheehan.

Lawyer representing WorkSafe Tasmania, Sam Thompson, indicated the regulator was pursuing the possibility of criminal charges and had asked the director of public prosecutor for advice.

Coroner Olivia McTaggart adjourned the inquest indefinitely, saying it was unable to progress without the documents, which include engineer and geotechnical reports.

“Unfortunately WorkSafe have chosen to take action to, at this stage, prevent disclosure of crucial material that I need to progress the inquest,” she said.

“My obligation is to obtain all relevant information.”

A hearing in the Supreme Court of Tasmania about whether the documents can be provided to the coroner will likely occur in April.

Mr Thompson said the inquest delay was “regrettable” but the integrity of WorkSafe Tasmania investigations and possible prosecutions had to be protected.

Three children suffered serious injuries in the incident, which was described at an earlier pre-inquest hearing as a “mini-tornado” wind event.

– AAP

Topics:

Hillcrest Primary School Tasmania
Follow Us

Live News

health
Turning 50? Here are four things you can do to improve your health and wellbeing
electricity power
‘Much more work’ needed to plug electricity shortfalls
Blue Mountains bushwalkers found alive and well
‘Humiliation’ as Joe Biden upstages Putin with historic visit to Ukraine
BAFTAs Oscars
BAFTAs glory for Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler gives a taste of what’s to come at the Oscars
Pictured is the self-serve check-out at Woolworths.
Experts issue privacy warning as Woolworths expands camera and AI technology at checkouts