News State Tasmania News Serious injuries, horses dead in Tasmania crash
Live

Serious injuries, horses dead in Tasmania crash

Tasmania crash
Five people are in hospital after a ute towing a horse float crashed into a tree in Tasmania. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Five people have been taken to hospital, including one with serious injuries, and four horses have died after a ute towing a float crashed in northern Tasmania.

Emergency services were called to the crash on a highway at Rowella around 1.45am on Monday, finding the car had crashed into a tree stump.

All five people in the car, ranging in age from 14 to 20, were initially taken to the Launceston General Hospital.

An 18-year-old passenger who suffered serious injuries was flown to Melbourne for treatment, while a 17-year-old was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Four horses were being transported in the float.

“Unfortunately, two of the horses died immediately following the crash. Another two horses were euthanised,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Australian Open
In case you missed it: Twenty-three takeaways from the 2023 Australian Open
Ten children drown, bus passengers burnt ‘beyond recognition’ in day of tragedy
emissions
Alan Kohler: Australia’s new emissions trading scheme is a carbon tax. That’s fine
Novak Djokovic reigns supreme for 10th Australian Open title
pension retirement
Ask the Expert: A balanced approach – simple tips for an enjoyable retirement
PM reveals plan to ‘unleash potential’ in hard-hit cultural sector