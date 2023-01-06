News State Tasmania News Sydney-Hobart yacht washes up on island
Live

Sydney-Hobart yacht washes up on island

huntress sydney hobart
Huntress was forced to retire from the Sydney to Hobart yacht race after setting off on Boxing Day. Photo: Twitter/Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A yacht abandoned at sea after suffering damage in the Sydney to Hobart race has washed up on a remote Tasmanian island, where authorities will attempt a salvage mission.

Water police rescued the crew of Huntress on December 28 after the 40-foot vessel struck an unidentified object that sheared off part of its rudder.

The yacht was left to drift at sea and has washed up near Christmas Beach on Cape Barren Island in Bass Strait.

Marine and Safety Tasmania earlier this week issued an alert saying the yacht was 15 nautical miles off the state’s north-east coast and salvage operations were expected to commence on Wednesday.

It confirmed later on Wednesday the yacht had beached on Cape Barren Island and salvage attempts would be made on Saturday.

The Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania posted images on social media of the vessel washed ashore.

“We’re hoping salvage is swift, safe and successful as she poses a risk [to] remote and pristine country,” the organisation said.

Huntress was forced to retire from the Sydney to Hobart race after setting off from the NSW capital on Boxing Day.

Skipper Victoria Logan and her seven crewmates suffered a mishap 80 nautical miles east of Flinders Island on the morning of December 28.

She said last week she was downstairs when the yacht’s driver, her partner Brent, felt a thud through the steering as the vessel was riding a wave.

“The wheel got ripped out of his hand and the boat started breaching violently. It took a few minutes to work out, but we realised we lost steerage.

“We realised the rudder had sheared off and we could see it floating next to the boat, off into the distance.”

Logan said Huntress likely hit a sunfish. The yacht attempted the Sydney to Hobart in 2021 but failed to finish because of mainsail damage.

Marine and Safety Tasmania has been contacted for comment.

-AAP

Topics:

Sydney-Hobart Tasmania

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

prince harry
‘Happened so fast’: Harry tells of physical altercation with William
Kevin McCarthy: Why Republicans are preventing their leader from becoming US Speaker
susan meachen
Why book world is outraged after Susan Meachen faked her own death
monopoly andrew leigh
More than a board game – the painful hidden cost of monopolies
tony abbott big tech
Big tech calls out Tony Abbott on a point of fact
Child chopper survivors – one still critical while other wakes