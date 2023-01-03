Man dead in Tasmania after apparent shooting

Live

A man has died and another has suffered head injuries after an apparent shooting incident in Hobart’s northern suburbs.

Police were called to an address in Granton about 1.30am on Tuesday after receiving a report of a gunshot.

“Upon attendance police have located the body of a deceased male outside the residence and another male was located inside with head injuries,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

The second man has been taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A police investigation is underway and a section of a street in Granton has been cordoned off.

-AAP