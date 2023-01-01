Tragic end to three-day hunt for missing Tasmania kayaker

Live

Three days after he left companions to go fishing alone, the body of Andrew Donohue, 49, has been found floating off Robbins Island on Tasmania’s untamed northwest coast.

Mr Donohue, 49, was last seen when he left a campsite to go fishing at Perkins Island at 8.30pm on Friday.

The search and rescue operation continued on Sunday morning after the Chudleigh man’s empty black and blue kayak was found on Saturday.

Later on Sunday, police found Mr Donohue’s body in the water south of Robbins Island, northwest of his last known location.

Tasmania Police thanked everyone involved in the search after initially holding out hope the missing man might be found alive.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Donohue’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

Acting Inspector Stewart Williams previously said Mr Donohue didn’t tell friends why he was going fishing before he left the campsite and did not take his mobile phone with him.

He said police had been told the incident was out of character and came as a surprise to his companions, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP