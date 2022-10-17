Tasmania begins flood clean-up – with more rain on way

Live

Almost 100 properties have been damaged by flooding in north and north-west Tasmania as Bass Strait ferry sailings resume after being cancelled due to rising rivers.

Significant floodwaters will continue to subside in coming days following record rainfall across the top half of the island state last week.

However, another band of rain is expected to hit the same areas later this week.

The State Emergency Service has so far identified damage to 53 homes, 18 businesses and 21 community facilities, as well as bridges and roads.

Acting director Leon Smith said the information would be further assessed and used to plan recovery efforts.

Watch and act emergency warnings remained in place on Monday morning for parts of the South Esk River in the north.

Meanwhile, Spirit of Tasmania passenger sailings between Melbourne and Devonport in north-west Tasmania resumed on Monday.

They were cancelled on Thursday when the port of Devonport was closed to commercial operations ahead of flooding in the Mersey River.

Spirit of Tasmania chief executive Bernard Dwyer said additional sailings had been scheduled this week to clear a backlog of booked travellers.

Dozens of roads remain closed, with photos on social media showing boulders blocking Poatina Road in the Western Tiers.

The state’s Great Lakes region registered 398 millimetres of rain in 30 hours when parts were lashed by wet weather from Wednesday to Friday.

On Monday, Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Matt Hosie said Tasmania’s north and north-west could also expect to be hit by another significant rain band on Friday and into the weekend.

“We can expect to generally see falls that are reasonably solid through the north of the state, mostly around the Western Tiers and the north-west, and also across the north-eastern ranges so including Scottsdale, St Helens,” he told the ABC.

Falls of 10-20 millimetres are expected on Friday, with isolated totals of up to 50 millimetres. Further rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Hosie said the coming rain band would not be as intense as last week, but could still cause concern.

“Given all our catchments now are extremely saturated, dams are full, we can expect even these modest falls to bring river rises and perhaps even, depending on where we are, some flash flooding,” he said.

-with AAP