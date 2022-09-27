Shots fired at police officers in Tasmania

Live

Several police officers in Tasmania have escaped uninjured after shots were fired at two cop cars as they responded to an alleged family violence incident.

A large-scale search for the gunman was ongoing on Tuesday in the state’s south after the incident the night before.

Shots hit one police car containing two officers about 11.50pm on Monday as they travelled to Glenfern, about 40km northwest of Hobart, to arrest a person over family violence accusations.

Minutes later, shots were fired from a dark-coloured 4WD at a second police car containing one officer who was on the way to the scene.

Police believe the shots and the family violence matter were linked.

Tasmania Police Commander Tim Dooley said a number of shots hit the first police car.

“We’re very fortunate that neither of those two officers were struck by any of the shots,” he told reporters.

“It was a very close call for both people travelling in that vehicle.

“It would be a very distressing situation to become involved in. They’re very fortunate and no doubt relieved they’re unharmed and uninjured.”

Police are searching for the suspected shooter at New Norfolk and Bridgewater, north of Hobart.

“We’re very confident we know who the person is,” Commander Dooley said.

“With a person using firearms, there’s a significant level of risk involved. We’ll be using some of our tactical personnel to take that person into custody.”

– AAP