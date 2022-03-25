Live

Interstate crews and trackers have joined the search for a four-year-old girl who has been missing in remote Tasmanian bushland two days.

Shayla Phillips was last seen about 2.30 pm on Wednesday near Stormlea Road in Stormlea, on the Tasman Peninsula south-east of Hobart.

She was wearing pink leggings, a cream top, and gumboots.

Police say the little girl had been playing outside with dogs from a neighbouring property. When her mother went to check on her after about half an hour, Shayla and the dogs were gone.

One of the dogs was found about 7 pm on Wednesday about 800 metres from where Shayla was last seen.

Inspector Gavin Hallett said significant resources, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, divers and drone operators were involved in Friday’s search.

“Understandably as we enter another day searching for Shayla, we are concerned for her welfare,” Inspector Hallett said.

The Phillips’ family home is in an isolated area, surrounded by undulating pastures and dense bushland.

Inspector Hallett said on Thursday that Shayla’s family was understandably upset but her mother Bianca was stoic.

The helicopter is searching an area of about 2.5 square kilometres, while search teams are covering an area of about 1.2 square kilometres on foot.

Searchers on horses are also involved, as well as trackers.

Four nearby dams were searched and cleared on Wednesday night.

Inspector Hallett described Shayla as a healthy and happy girl who enjoyed hide and seek, and said at this stage police had no reason to believe there was anyone involved in her disappearance.

-with AAP