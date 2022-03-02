News State Tasmania News Tasmania’s COVID cases fall below 900
Tasmania's COVID cases fall below 900

Tasmania has reported another 868 COVID cases, a dip on the number reported 24 hours earlier.

Wednesday’s daily figure followed 957 fresh infections on Tuesday, which was the island state’s highest count since January 19.

There are 5076 documented active cases statewide, the 15th day in a row the number has risen.

There are 12 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Tasmania, including nine who are being treated specifically for virus symptoms. Two patients are in intensive care.

Tasmania has had 12 virus deaths since reopening borders on December 15 and a total of 25 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tasmania
