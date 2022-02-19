News State Tasmania News Firefighters battle to control bushfire in Hobart outer suburb
The blaze erupted in a green wedge in the suburb of Dynnyrne. Map: Google
Tasmanian fire crews, including aerial water bombers, are fighting to contain a blaze in suburban Hobart.

A ‘watch and act’ warning was in place on Saturday afternoon for several streets in the suburb of Dynnyrne due to the vegetation fire which briefly reached the emergency warning level.

“The fire is expected to be difficult to control,” the Tasmania Fire Service said.

Several tankers, pumpers and multiple aircraft have been mobilised to fight the blaze.

“Take action now to protect yourself, your family, and your home,” the TFS advises.

“If you are not prepared for a bushfire, be ready to leave for a safer place.”

-AAP

