Raging Tasmania bushfire prompts warnings to northern towns

The 1500-hectare blaze is raging out of control in northern Tasmania.Photo: AAP
An uncontained bushfire in Tasmania’s north has burned through 1500 hectares as the state braces for hot a windy conditions.

Residents and property owners of Pipers Brook, Lebrina, Wyena, Golconda, and Ferny Hill Road were on Sunday warned to stay informed about updates of the blaze, which is being battled by from land and air.

“Weather conditions predicted … include unpredictable gusting winds and are expected to challenge fire crews on the fire ground,” the Tasmania Fire Service said in a statement.

The fire was first reported on Thursday. Temperatures in parts of Tasmania are forecast to near 30C on Sunday.

“Heavy machinery will again be in use today extending containment lines,” the fire statement read.

-AAP

