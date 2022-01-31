News State Tasmania News Tasmania’s virus cases fall to four-week low
Live

Tasmania’s virus cases fall to four-week low

tasmania covid
Tasmania has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since January 3.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Tasmania has confirmed another 504 coronavirus cases, its lowest daily figure since early January.

There are 16 patients with COVID-19 in hospital in the state, with seven of those being treated specifically for the virus – a drop from Sunday’s figure of 10.

One person is in intensive care. The remaining nine cases are in hospital for unrelated medical conditions.

There were 594 infections in Tasmania on Sunday and 683 on Saturday.

The state has 4903 documented active cases, continuing a broad downward trend in recent weeks.

Tasmania on Sunday recorded its fifth coronavirus-linked death since reopening borders to mainland hotspots in mid-December.

The woman, who was an aged-care resident in her late 80s, tested positive for the virus on January 23 and had several underlying medical conditions, authorities say.

Tasmania has recorded 18 virus deaths in total.

The state government, meanwhile, will operate a special vaccination clinic in the north-west town of Smithton on Friday for children aged 5-11.

More than 46 per cent of the cohort have received their first vaccination ahead of school resuming on February 9.

-AAP

Topics:

Tasmania
Follow Us

Live News

petrol prices
Petrol prices are on the up. Here’s how to save money at the pump
electric vehicles Tesla
Ten electric vehicle models coming to Australia in 2022
working from home alan kohler
Alan Kohler: The pleasure and pain of working from home
boeing
Boeing documentary headlines jam-packed February streaming guide
Aged care COVID-19
Booster rollout questioned as COVID aged-care outbreaks surge
piggy bank
Tipping money into super this year? Here’s what you need to know about tax